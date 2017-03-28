Leaked Samsung Galaxy S8 Pictures Show Official Screen Protector

Even though there’s less than 24 hours until Samsung finally unveils the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the leaks for Samsung’s latest flagships have yet to slow down. Images featuring not only the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus but also the official screen protector for the S8 Plus were leaked today.

The side-by-side photo of the S8 and S8 Plus give us one last look of the devices and their size difference and while we’ve seen the official screen protector for the S8 Plus before, we get to see it actually on the device this time. We also get to see the dark grey variant of the S8.

We’ll get to see more of and on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus during Samsung’s Unpacked event tomorrow. And with most of the device’s features and looks already revealed and confirmed, we’re excited to see what’s left for Samsung to announce.

