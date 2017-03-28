MGCOOL Explorer 1S vs Yi 4K Camera: Which is the winner?

Nowadays, there is a huge spike in the release of budget-friendly action cameras by several companies. While conventional digital cameras don’t provide support for capturing fast action sequences, the new generation cameras such as MGCOOL Explorer 1S and YI 4K provides the required capability to shoot high resolution images and 4K videos. In this article, we will compare the features and specifications of both Explorer 1S and YI 4K action cameras.

Huge Price Bargain

MGCOOL Explorer 1S is available for $59.99 for a limited time on Gearbest. If you would like to buy YI 4K, you need to shell out most 3 times more: $199.99. What you get in Explorer 1S is the same 4K technology with all the goodness of features included with YI camera.

In fact, the Explorer 1S provides enhanced features like 170-degree wide angle enabled sensor, which is absent in YI 4K action camera.

Display

MGCOOL Explorer 1S features a 2″ LTPS 320×240 display. On the other hand, YI 4K is equipped with a slightly larger 2.19″ retina touch display with a resolution of 640×360 pixels.

Performance

While MGCOOL Explorer 1S is equipped with a Novatek 96660 processor, the YI 4K runs on Ambarella A9SE processor. Designed using 28nm manufacturing process, the YI 4K includes improved cooling mechanism for trouble-free recording during extended shooting.

Camera

The Explorer 1S features a 12MP Sony IMX078 CMOS sensor and can capture 20MP images. When it comes to YI 4K, the camera offers a Sony IMX377 sensor capable of capturing up to 12MP photos. The Explorer 1S has a numeric advantage here, however, bigger isn’t always better as software and sensor quality plays an important role.

As for video recording, Yi 4K has a slightly better FPS rate while shooting 4K videos (30fps vs 24fps) but a narrower field view (160 vs 170 degrees).

Battery Performance

MGCOOL Explorer 1S is powered by a 1050mAh battery with a standby time of 7 days. Moreover, it charges in under 2 hours. The YI 4K has an advantage here since it ships with a 1400mAh battery.

Other Features

MGCOOL has integrated water-resistant technology with up to 30m in the Explorer 1S. The camera also provides additional functions like camera timer, slow motion, anti-shake technologies alongside Auto Focusing capability and car mode. With car mode in Explorer 1S, you will be able to shoot the real live road while driving without any human interaction.

On the other hand, the YI 4K also provides support for timer, slow motion, Lens Distortion Correction (LDC) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) in addition to 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope.

Verdict

If you are looking for a budget action camera with all the latest features, you can buy MGCOOL Explorer 1S. With a capability to shoot 20MP images, the Explorer 1S is a highly capable camera oriented for capturing action sequences. The YI 4K provides an advanced processor and enhanced battery at three times the price of the 1S.

You can buy MGCOOL Explorer 1S from Gearbest, here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: