Comparison: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P10

Samsung officially unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S8 today, finally confirming many of its previously leaked and rumored features and specifications some of which are incredibly impressive. So we’ve taken the specs and features of the Galaxy S8 and pit them against the specs and features of the Huawei P10.

Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P10: Design

The Huawei P10 features a design that’s very similar to its predecessors albeit slightly softer. The dual camera system as well as the dual-tone LED flash and laser autofocus is found on the upper area of the device’s rear. As for the Galaxy S8, it features an almost edge to edge screen design with barely any bezel left on the top and bottom of the device’s front.

Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P10: Display

As previously mentioned, the Galaxy S8 features an almost edge-to-edge display with a curved panel that measures a whopping 5.8-inches. While the Huawei P10 only comes with a smaller and regular flat display measuring 5.1-inches. The Galaxy S8 also has a higher resolution display at 2960×1440 that gives it a higher pixel density of 570ppi while the P10’s display has a resolution of 1920×1080 giving it a lower pixel density of 432ppi.

Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P10: Specs

CPU

The Huawei P10 runs on the company’s home-grown Kirin 960 octa-core processor coupled with a Mali-G71 MP8 graphics chip while the Galaxy S8 features either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor or its home-grown Exynos 8895 octa-core processor. Both the Snapdragon 835 and the Exynos 8895 use Samsung’s 10nm process while the Kirin 960 still uses the older 16nm process so while all three processors feature similar core clock speeds, the smaller 10nm process leads to more efficiency and less power draw.

RAM and ROM and MicroSD

Both the Galaxy S8 and Huawei P10 feature 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and supports expandable storage up to 256GB so they’re equal on that account. Both devices also have variants with 6GB of RAM.

Battery

In the battery department, the Huawei P10 is able to slightly trump the Galaxy S8 with its larger 3500mAh battery while the latter only features a 3000mAh battery.

Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P10: Cameras

When it comes to cameras, the Huawei P10 may have an advantage with its dual rear camera system which consists of a 20-megapixel sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel sensor while the Galaxy S8 only has a single 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear camera. Both devices feature similar front-facing cameras though with both having 8-megapixel sensors.

Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P10: Pricing & Availability

Lastly, the Galaxy S8 is priced at €799 while the Huawei P10 is priced at €649, making the latter significantly cheaper. And while the Huawei P10 will be available in the next few days, the Galaxy S8 will be available on April 21, 2017.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 Huawei P10 DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm, 152 grams 145.3 x 69.3 x 7 mm, 145 grams DISPLAY 5.8-inch 2960 x 1440p (570 ppi)

Super AMOLED 5.1-inch 1920 x 1080p (432 ppi)

GG5 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 @ 2.3GHz / Exynos 9 @ 2.3GHz Huawei Hilisicon Kirin 960

octa-core @ 2.4GHz MEMORY 4GB + 64GB



MicroSD: Yes

4GB + 32GB / 64GB



MicroSD: Yes CAMERA 12MP f/1.7 OIS Rear



8MP f/ 1.7 Front Camera Dual 20MP + 12MP, OIS, PDAF + Laser, f/2.2, Lecia Lens



5MP Front f/2.2 BATTERY 3000mAh

Fast Charging

Wireless Charging 3200mAh

Fast Charging OS Android 7 Nougat Android 7 Nougat, EMUI 5.1 SPECIAL FEATURES IP68 Certification, Leica Optics COLORS Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold. Black, Silver, Rose Gold, Dazzling Gold, Blue, Green PRICE $750 (Expected) $720

