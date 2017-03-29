MGCOOL Explorer Series action cameras on offer for Coolicool Happy Sale

This spring, MGCOOl released 3 action cameras, MGCOOL Explorer 1S, Explorer and Explorer ES. And now, they are also available on Coolicool.

MGCOOL Explorer 1S

Explorer 1S adopts Sony sensor IMX 078 and 4 kinds of optional wide-angle lenses. It supports 4K video recording @24fps, 2K @30fps and 1080P@60fps. It produces 20M still images and sports a 6G 170 degree adjustable ultra wide-angle lens to ensure excellent shooting. With wide to narrow settings, it enables photographers to adjust how much or how little of the background as they prefer. You can find it here.

MGCOOL Explorer

MGCOOL Explorer features an Allwinner V3 SoC and a 16M Sony CMOS sensor. It is capable of recording full motion H.264 4K video @15fps, 1080p @60fps and 720p @120fps. It can be controlled directly or remotely with a connected smartphone via built-in WiFi (10 meters). When enclosed in its waterproof case, the camera can be used in fresh or sea water at depths of up to 98 feet (30 meters). It also supports microSD storage expansion up to a 64GB. You can find it here.

MGCOOL Explorer ES

MGCOOL Explorer ES also provides a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor and H.264 compression with storage expansion up to 64GB. The camera ships with a 1050mAh battery, which is capable of delivering a working time of 80 minutes. Moreover, the 170-degree wide angle lens enables you to capture brilliant visuals. You will be able to charge the camera within 2 hours using the integrated 5V/1A power adapter. It is available here.

Learn more on MGCOOL’s official site and on Facebook.

