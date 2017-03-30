Comparison: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei P10 Plus

Samsung officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphones today – the Galaxy S8 and its big brother the Galaxy S8 Plus. The official unveiling has finally confirmed many of the previously leaked and rumored features and specifications of the S8 Plus so we’ve taken its specs and features and compared them to the Huawei P10 Plus, which also acts as the big brother to its standard counterpart, to see which one would prove better.

Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei P10 Plus: Design

Both devices feature the same exact design as their smaller counterparts only larger. The P10 Plus features a sleek and softer look than the P9, with its curved edges and corners. The dual camera system as well as the dual-tone LED flash and laser autofocus are found on the upper area of the device’s rear. As for the Galaxy S8 Plus, it also features the same edge to edge screen design as the standard Galaxy S8 as well as the same rear shell similar to the Galaxy S7 Edge.

Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei P10 Plus: Display

Both the Galaxy S8 Plus and Huawei P10 Plus feature significantly larger displays than their standard counterparts. The S8 Plus comes with a 6.2-inch display with a screen resolution and pixel density of 2960×1440 and 529ppi, respectively, while the P10 Plus features a 5.5-inch 2560×1440 resolution display with a pixel density of 540ppi. The smaller display of the P10 Plus has led it to have a higher pixel density than the Galaxy S8.

Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei P10 Plus: Specs

CPU

The S8 Plus and P10 Plus still feature the same processors of the standard editions – either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor or its home-grown Exynos 8895 octa-core processor for the S8 Plus and Huawei’s own home-grown Kirin 960 octa-core processor for the P10 Plus. Both the Snapdragon 835 and the Exynos 8895 use Samsung’s 10nm process while the Kirin 960 still uses the older 16nm process so while all three processors feature similar core clock speeds, the smaller 10nm process leads to more efficiency and less power consumption.

RAM and ROM and MicroSD

Both the Galaxy S8 Plus and Huawei P10 Plus feature 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and supports expandable storage up to 256GB so they’re equal on that account. Both devices also have variants with 6GB of RAM in certain territories

Battery

In the battery department, the Huawei P10 is able to slightly trump the Galaxy S8 with its larger 3750mAh battery while the latter only features a 3500mAh battery.

Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei P10 Plus: Cameras

When it comes to cameras, the Huawei P10 may have an advantage with its dual rear camera system which consists of a 20-megapixel sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel sensor while the Galaxy S8 only has a single 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear camera. Both devices feature similar front-facing cameras though with both having 8-megapixel sensors.

Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P10: Pricing & Availability

Lastly, the Galaxy S8 is priced at around €900 while the Huawei P10 is priced at €699, making the latter significantly cheaper. And while the Huawei P10 will be available in the next few days, the Galaxy S8 will be available on April 21, 2017.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei P10 Plus

SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 Plus Huawei P10 Plus DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm mm, 173 grams 153.5 x 74.2 x 7 mm, 165 grams DISPLAY 6.2-inch 2960 x 1440p (529 ppi)

OLED 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440p (540 ppi)

IPS-NEO LCD CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 @ 2.3GHz / Exynos 9 @ 2.3 Huawei Hilisicon Kirin 960

octa-core @ 2.4GHz MEMORY 4GB + 64GB



MicroSD: Yes

4GB + 64GB

6GB + 128GB

MicroSD: Yes CAMERA 12MP f/1.7 OIS Rear



8MP f/1.7 Front Camera Dual 20MP + 12MP, OIS, PDAF + Laser, f/2.2, Lecia Lens



5MP Front f/2.2 BATTERY 3500mAh

Fast Charging

Wireless Charging 3750mAh

Fast Charging OS Android 7 Nougat Android 7 Nougat, EMUI 5.1 SPECIAL FEATURES IP68 Certification Leica Optics COLORS Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold. Ceramic White, Dazzling Blue, Dazzling Gold, Graphite Black, Mystic Silver, Rose Gold, Greenery PRICE >750 (Expected) ~$845

Specs Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Huawei P10 Plus

