blackview deal

Ulefone Power 2 GPS gets officially tested, shows great performance

NewsUlefone

by Dimitris Economou ago 1

Share1
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 1

The time when mobile phones were used only for calls and playing… Snake is long gone. Nowadays, smartphones can do multiple things and one of them is GPS navigation. There was a time when Mediatek-powered devices had a bad reputation when it came to GPS signal reception and we were curious to see if thing got better with the latest iterations. Thankfully, it seems that all is fine now, as you can see in the GPS test of the Ulefone Power 2 in the video below.

The video from Ulefone shows that Ulefone Power 2 has a quite nice GPS performance. The GPS Test app shows 15 satellite in use while 4 of them has strength over 40. Also, the device supports GLONASS for users in Russia, too. As for the on-road test, the device is also positioned precisely on the map. Like recent Ulefone models, the Power 2 features a metal frame with plastic back cover for smooth signal reception.

Ulefone Power 2

The Power 2 features a 1.5GHz Octa-core SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The 5.5″ has a 1080p resolution and a fingerprint sensor right beneath it. In addition, there are 16MP/13MP cameras on the back and front side respectively. Now you can buy it for $179.99 with $40 worth of gifts including a phone stand, tempered glass and leather case. You can buy it online from Gearbest.

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • Achilles

    Seriously? Advertisment again hidden behind an “Official Test” misleading title.
    Tested by who, the company which have produced the mobile phone? This is not a test.
    This is a paid ad.

    I said it again, I find your website absolutelly useful, but please add more real tests and less ads.
    We need based on facts opinions, phone vs phone tests, real camera photos etc.
    Last chance before losing everyone in here,
    I think the only one actually trying his best is the Swedish guy with the phone reviews..