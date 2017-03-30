Ulefone Power 2 GPS gets officially tested, shows great performance

The time when mobile phones were used only for calls and playing… Snake is long gone. Nowadays, smartphones can do multiple things and one of them is GPS navigation. There was a time when Mediatek-powered devices had a bad reputation when it came to GPS signal reception and we were curious to see if thing got better with the latest iterations. Thankfully, it seems that all is fine now, as you can see in the GPS test of the Ulefone Power 2 in the video below.

The video from Ulefone shows that Ulefone Power 2 has a quite nice GPS performance. The GPS Test app shows 15 satellite in use while 4 of them has strength over 40. Also, the device supports GLONASS for users in Russia, too. As for the on-road test, the device is also positioned precisely on the map. Like recent Ulefone models, the Power 2 features a metal frame with plastic back cover for smooth signal reception.

The Power 2 features a 1.5GHz Octa-core SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The 5.5″ has a 1080p resolution and a fingerprint sensor right beneath it. In addition, there are 16MP/13MP cameras on the back and front side respectively. Now you can buy it for $179.99 with $40 worth of gifts including a phone stand, tempered glass and leather case. You can buy it online from Gearbest.

