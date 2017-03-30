Xiaomi Announces New Wireless Mouse, Mi Festival 2017

Xiaomi has announced its first Mi Festival of 2017 which will be held on April 6-9 where the company will unveil several of its new products. Before it though the company has announced a new basic wireless mouse.

Priced at 69 Yuan, the new wireless mouse features an ergonomic design which the company says is designed for “Asian hand types,” 2.4GHz high-speed connectivity that pairs with an included USB dongle, and 1200dpi sensitivity, an additional thumb “back” key for use with web browsers and other programs.

It also features high-quality coating for UV resistance, wear resistance, pollution resistance, and fingerprint resistance.

RELATED: Xiaomi Launches Egg-Shaped 99 Yuan ($14) Smart Thermometer

The new Xiaomi mouse is available in either black or white color options and, as previously mentioned, is now available for 69 Yuan on the Xiaomi online store.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: