Get the Leagoo M8 Pro for only $39.99 on TinyDeal

Leagoo is doing an amazing job releasing affordable smartphones with decent specs and quality. One big hit in the past was the legendary Leagoo M5. Thankfully, the company continues the legacy and have since released the Leagoo M8 Pro and M8. The former is on offer on TinyDeal. And what an offer it is!

Everyday, at 17:00 (GMT +8) the shop offers 20 units for the unprecedented price of $39.99. The first batch comes today and the promotion will last until April 5th. Certainly, 20 units seem to few, but surely at least 100 people will think otherwise as they will get a great device for a small price.

the M8 Pro features the MT6737 SoC with a 5.7″ 720p vivid display and sports 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, expandable to 128GB more via microSD. There is a big 3500 mAh battery that gives the handset a great battery life while it has support for LTE networks. Of course, the killer feature is its dual camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary one to create beautiful Bokeh Effect. Lastly, it carries a superfast fingerprint sensor as well as a Awinic Audio Chip for high quality sound. You can see the sale details in the link below.

Other purchase links(20% off):

Everbuying: https://goo.gl/szw57L (Mar 27 – Apr 9) DX: https://goo.gl/oGlTy7 Gearbest：http://bit.ly/2i55CdO (Mar 29 – Apr 10)

