Introducing the new drawing technology of MGCOOL Explorer and Explorer 1S

Apart from the features and tech specs of the new Explorer Series from MGCOOL, the company has another reason to be proud of. And this is the implementation of new technologies in manufacturing. One of them is what is called the Drawing Technology in Explorer and Explorer 1S that enhances the look and feel of the outer shell.

But what is it exactly? The application of drawing technology makes the device look slick when viewed from a long distance. The 4K-enabled action cameras is designed using dieless drawing technique paired with wire drawing. As a result, the material surrounding the lens and adjacent surface areas look premium. In addition, it provides adequate grip to avoid accidental drops in difficult circumstances.

Right now, this the MGCOOL cameras are the only ones that make use of the drawing technology. Besides all of the above, the most important feature is that the surface the surface is durable and doesn’t get spoiled even if you treat it carelessly.

Since MGCOOL is committed to producing quality products, drawing is used even in the cheapest model. You can buy MGCOOL Explorer ($39.99) and MGCOOL Explorer 1S ($56.99) directly from MGCOOL’s partner, Coolicool. For more information, visit their Official Facebook Page.

