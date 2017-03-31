blackview deal

MGCOOL action camera promotion on Giztop: up to 50% Off

Deals

by Dimitris Economou ago 4

Share2
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 2

MGCOOL made an impressive entry in the action camera market this year. The subsidiary company of Elephone, is determined to take over the budget segment in the market and for the time being it’s doing a very good job. With already 3 models available (Explorer, Explorer 1S, Explorer ES), it now is very easy for everyone to obtain an action camera with 4K shooting capabilities.

mgcool explorer 1s

But 4K is not the only feature worth talking about. All three of them support waterproofing up to 30m deep with the use of the special waterproof case that MGCOOL designed specifically for its models. Wide angle lenses, up to 20MP photos, WiFi connectivity and large displays are some of the rest of their specs.

MGCOOL Band 2

In addition, MGCOOL has a smart wearable in its portfolio. Competing with the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, the MGCOOL Band 2 is a reliable alternative that offers better specs together with a lower price tag. All four devices are now available on Giztop with up to 50% discount. If you’ve been looking for an activity camera at a low price, now is your chance. And don’t forget to treat yourself with the Band 2 wearable, as it costs only $14.90. You can find all of them in the link below.

 

Buy MGCOOL action cameras and wearable up to 50% off on Giztop
Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • Armando Jaleo

    There is no doubt that this brand is doing things right. If the products they advertise have a minimum of quality, I think they will go far

  • Jonathan dos Santos

    They seem to be putting a lot of effort into the design. However I must try them first to be able to give a more extensive opinion.

  • Emi Geek

    Which action camera is best value for money? Mgcool or Gopro?.

  • Julio Pedregosa

    Is this technology durable too?.