Vernee Apollo X: Helio X20 is still up to date and powerful

Vernee’s upcoming model, Apollo X carries belongs to the company’s flagship series, so naturally one would be curious about the SoC choice made. The general configuration is more than flagship-grade: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (128GB memory expansion), 13MP Sony IMX258 camera, FHD Sharp IGZO display. But what about the processor? Vernee chose to go with the Helio X20 despite the fact that the Apollo sports the X25 version. Was that a mistake? How does Helio X20 stack up against other powerful SoCs?

Helio X20 is the first deca-core processor with three-cluster framework. The CPU possesses 10 processing cores: Two Cortex-A72 cores @2.5GHz, four Cortex-A53 cores @2.0GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores @1.4 GHz. Light apps like Facebook will only activate small cores. Video playing will initiate small and middle cores. Heavy apps like games will activate middle and large cores for enhanced performance without generating too much heat. Compared to its last generation, Helio X20 consumes 30% less power so the battery can last longer.

Moreover, in terms of GPU, Helio X20 adopts Mali T880 MP4 clocking at 780MHz, which features 40% improvement on performance. It scores over 100K in AnTuTu test and allows Apollo X to deal 4K video and 3D game with ease.

Besides all above, Helio X20 also supports LTE Cat 6 protocol, seven-die all-band network and dual SIM cards. MediaTek unique SilkSwipe provides a faster response (45 milliseconds) to touch than A8 chip on iPhone 6 Plus (55 milliseconds).

As you can see the company chose this SoC for Vernee Apollo X with a good reason. The last 2-3 years, hardware has become so powerful that you don’t need the latest SoC to achieve good user experience. Plus, choosing this chipset allowed the company to offer the device at a great price while adding 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

The official reservation of Vernee Apollo X started recently and during this period, you can subscribe to receive a $40 discount coupon to use when presale begins on April 5th. Also, you get the chance to win an Apollo X for free in the Giveaway event the details of which you can find on the reservation page here. Below, you can see a CPU performance video of Apollo X.

