OUKITEL K6000 Plus global presale Starts on April 5th at $179.99 for the 6080mAh smartphone

Finally, Oukitel is ready to officially release the K6000 Plus and will do it with a Global Presale on April 5th. The Oukitel K6000 Plus is the fastest smartphone of the “K” series and it will pack the fastest charger and long lasting battery with big flash memory and high definition camera.

Mr. Lin, the Marketing Manager of the company says that it will be the world’s first big battery smartphone that packs a 12V/2A flash charger, making it the fastest charging device among long lasting smartphones. As we already knew, the mobile phone battery chargers have been improving from 5V/0.5A to 5V/1A, 5V/1.5A and 5V/2A. If you charge a 6080mAh battery with these chargers, you need more than 8 hours. Now OUKITEL first brings the 12V/2A flash charger which is the fastest charger in the market. With this charger, you can fully charge its 6080mAh battery in just 100min.

In addition, the K6000 Plus carries a real 16MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus). It was used only in digital cameras at first, but now it is used on smartphones too. With PDAF, the camera can focus in just 0.1 second. This will also reduce the calculation burden of the chipset to save more energy and power. The front 8MP camera offers a 80° wide angle for group selfies. There is no interpolation used at all.

Usually, big battery devices use low performance – low power SOCs to offer even greater battery life but that’s not the case with the K6000 Plus. Oukitel chose to go with a modern 64bit SoC octa-core (MT6750T) that offers low consumption with great performance at the same time. Also, there are 4GB RAM available for multitasking and 64GB of storage that can be expanded with another 512GB if you wish. What’s more, the device supports USB-OTG that can handle external drives of up to 2TB. To get the picture about its performance, watch the video below that demonstrates multitasking and Antutu benchmark.

Huge batteries take a lot of space, resulting in bulky and heavy smartphones. The Oukitel K6000 Plus is not thin, but it is designed to be a beautiful and sexy. In fact it is the less thick device with such a big battery. The company didn’t cut any corners in the display department either. It sports a 5.5″ FHD LTPS display and 2.5D glass on top. Together with CNC cutting and crafted aluminum alloy battery cover and frame, the result is a fairly manageable device. Also, on the front you can find the fingerprint sensor that has multiple uses as well as an LED notification light. Lastly, it will come with Android 7.0 Nougat preloaded, a significant update over the Android Marshmallow.

K6000 Plus will be available in Space Grey and Champagne Gold and will have LTE support. Especially for Europe, the Band 20 is supported. Its promotional launching price will be $179.99, $30 off its original price. During presale, more gifts will also be distributed to lucky buyers on Oukitel official website. Authorized stores can be found here.

