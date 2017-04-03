Ulefone Power 2 is the only mammoth battery device with Android Nougat

Fragmentation is the biggest problem of Android right now and Android 7.0 is present in a fraction of the devices being used. For that reason, many users decide to flash custom ROMs on their devices or just buy a new one that comes with the latest iteration of Android.

But things become complicated when it comes to smartphones with huge batteries. If you want an Android 7.0 device with a battery as big as 6050mAh, Ulefone Power 2 is perhaps your only choice since other devices are either less powerful or come with an older Android version.

Ulefone Power 2 runs the stock Android 7.0 operating system with a slightly customized UI. It claims to offer smooth operation and better energy efficiency. Many software tweaks are added for fun and easier use, such as split screen, float multitasking, three-finger camera starter and switch to answer. Have a look at the official video below for reference.

Ulefone Power 2 features 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage and a 5.5″ FHD display. Also, there are two 16/13MP cameras on the back and front respectively as well as a front fingerprint scanner and gyro sensor. You can get it now for $179.99 together with a $40 worth gift bag that includes a phone stand, tempered glass and leather case. For more details, visit the official product page here.

