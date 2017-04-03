Vernee Apollo X 4GB RAM and 64GB storage: Maybe the best combination for a high-end smartphone

Most people agree that when it comes to RAM and storage, the larger, the better. But the truth is, the extra space is nothing but a waste of money. You actually won’t need that much storage. So how much storage is the best?

Take 3GB RAM for example. When the phone is turned on, there is always only 1GB space left. And after running for a while, only several hundred MB left. When we switch between recent apps, insufficient RAM always causes lag and even app crashes. In this case, even the most powerful processor makes no sense at all.

At present, mainstream flagship smartphones are equipped with 3GB RAM. And most users change their smartphones every 12-18 months. Therefore, 4GB RAM smartphones, like Vernee Apollo X, become popular, and they can secure one or two years of smooth operation.

So how about 32GB of storage, is that enough? The answer is “no”, apparently. Minus the space the system occupies, you get only slightly over 20GB left. One 13MP photo takes up 5MB, one lossless song takes up 30MB, let alone heavy games or HD movies which usually takes up several GBs. Even though you use only the basic social apps like Facebook, the cache files will multiply every time you use them. Besides, every update of OS or app will bring new functions and maybe graphics that take up more storage for sure.

Therefore, for most people, it’s wise to choose a phone with 64GB of storage, and that’s what Vernee did with the Apollo X. This amount of storage is more than enough for the vast majority of users out there. And for those who want even more, you can add an additional 128GB via microSD. Below, you can watch the Antutu benchmark results of the Apollo X as well its multitasking capabilities.

Vernee recently started the official reservation of Vernee Apollo X, during which users can get a $40 coupon by submitting their email addresses. What’s more, you also have the chance to win an Apollo X as prize in the upcoming Giveaway. You can join here. The presale will begin on April 5th.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: