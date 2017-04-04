Alcatel Releases First Ever Smartphone With Dual Rear and Front Cameras

Alcatel, a brand under TCL most known for its budget smartphones, has surprisingly and discreetly released the industry’s first smartphone with dual camera systems on both its front and back.

While many of the industry’s top flagships have been touting dual rear camera systems and some companies, like Vivo, have tried to turn the dual camera system on its head by putting it in the front of the smartphone, Alcatel’s new device has done the inevitable and put dual camera systems on both the front and rear of the device.

The new device is called the Alcatel Flash (completely unrelated to the previously released Alcatel OneTouch Flash or the Alcatel Flash 2) and it’s surprisingly only available in a few Middle East territories. There’s also no official announcement or press release for the device.

The discreet and very limited release of the new device could be a move by Alcatel and TCL to gauge interest for it before they decide to expand its availability in other territories. Hopefully, the company will officially launch the device and bring it to other territories.

The dual camera systems on the Alcatel Flash are made up of a two 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensors for the rear and an 8-megapixel plus 5-megapixel combo for the front. The dual camera systems appear to be the same monochrome/color combo setup, similar to what Huawei uses in its flagships.

RELATED: Alcatel A5 LED Hands On: The world’s first interactive LED-covered smartphone

As for the rest of the device’s specifications, the Alcatel Flash is equipped with a 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3100mAh battery.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: