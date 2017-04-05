CUBOT announced collaboration with the biggest e-platform, PIGU in Lithuania

Chinese manufacturers produce great devices, but their main problem remains. Global market penetration is very difficult, as most of them have only local representation. Over the last 2 years, some Chinese brands have made the step to expanding globally, and mainly in the EU. Cubot is one of them.

After several years of market research and contacts, markets like Spain, Germany, Greece, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Russia ,etc, enjoy Cubot devices. In 2017 ,Cubot will focus on moving to the east EU and begin deep collaboration with local distributors , like PIGU which is the biggest e-platform in Lithuania.

Very soon people will be able to buy Cubot products, like Rainbow 2, Echo, Note S, Max, Manito and V2, locally. Especially the Rainbow 2 and Note S are worth mentioning as they are two big hits for the company. The Rainbow 2 was released only recently being the first dual camera smartphone of the company and with a great price too. Note S was the hero model of the company for 2016.

Cubot V2 is a smartband, which has basic functions like heart rate monitor and pedometer and according to video reviews on YouTube it is even better than XiaoMi Mi Band 2. The devices will be available on PIGU, later in April. Get more information here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: