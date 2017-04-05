Official video of the Blackview A9 Pro is out (video)

High-end flagships may make it to the news more often than the rest of the bunch, but in the end, the vast majority of worldwide sales figures, consist mainly of mid to entry level devices. We told you about the Blackview A9 Pro twoo weeks ago and almost all the tech specs were known at the time. Now, the company has made available the official promotional video for the device, where you can see a 3D presentation of the device and all its features.

the A9 Pro features a 5″ AUO display with 720p resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. In addition, the MT6737 SoC is onboard along with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The front camera sports a 2MP sensor while the dual rear camera has an 8MP as well as a 0.3MP sensor from Samsung. Impressive is the battery capacity, as it is a 3000mAh one fit in a 5″ display device. Also, it features a fingerprint sensor and comes with Android 7.0 preinstalled.

The Blackview A9 Pro is already on presale period and its offer price is $89.99 during that period. You can get it from Aliexpress here in all four colors (Black, Blue, Gold, White).

