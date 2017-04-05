OnePlus 3T Chrome Variant Spotted Online

It looks like the all-black color variant of the OnePlus 3T that was recently launched in India might not be the only special color edition of the phone the company is planning on releasing as photos of a chrome version of the flagship killer was spotted online.

The photos show only the rear of the device, which is what will mostly be covered in chrome anyway, and it is looking really sleek and fancy. There’s no official word or confirmation whether this variant of the OnePlus 3T is legitimate and will be released though.

If ever a chrome variant does reach the market, it will probably feature the same specifications as the other OnePlus 3T variants, much like the all-black variant launched in India, including its 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 3400mAh battery.

RELATED: OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition is Official

We’ll just have to wait and see if the company does officially announce this chrome version of the OnePlus 3T and, if they do, which territories it will be available in.

(source | via)

