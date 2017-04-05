Ulefone Gemini Pro will probably be available in 6 colors

Ulefone Gemini Pro is on its way to be released soon and a latest picture shows that the company’s next dual-camera device will be available in 6 popular colors: Red,Blue, Green, Golden together with the conventional Black and Grey as revealed before.

From the picture we can see the Gemini Pro is equipped with a metal unibody processed by CNC machinery, with the antenna bands covered beneath the plastic line by nano injection, while the fine and matte surface indicates grit blasting finish. And in the final version of design, the colors of the plastic lines will be modified to better match the phone body.

Ulefone Gemini Pro will sport a dual 13MP back camera and 13MP front camera, Helio X27 2.6GHz SoC and 4GB RAM along with 64GB of storage. It should hit the market in late April.

For more information, you can visit the Ulefone official site here.

