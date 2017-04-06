Chuwi Lapbook 12.3 with Intel Apollo lake and 6GB RAM, coming at the end of month

It seems that Chuwi got the hand in making laptops. Of course, their big experience in making Windows tablets helped a lot. Their first two models, LapBook and LapBook 14.1 were very successful, especially the latter with the powerful Apollo Lake CPU. So, today, the company is announcing a third model, LapBook 12.3 and it aims to become their best to date.

What we’ve learned about lapbook 12.3 is it will feature the same Intel Apollo lake N3450 processor like the 14.1″ model and will also support dual band wifi 2.4G/5G.

But, besides the similar gene, LapBook 12.3 makes itself stand out with key upgrades. For starters, it will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage that undoubtedly will add up to the performance. In addition to that, it also abandons the 1920*1080 resolution and goes straight to 2736 * 1824, a higher resolution compared with Macbook as well.

Chuwi LapBook 12.3 is on par with Macbook on sharing the same retina screen. And what does retina screen with 2736 * 1824 resolution offer? Well, as Apple claims, a gorgeous retina display brings everything into focus. Every photo leaps off the screen in rich,vibrant detail. An ultra high resolution delivers a bold visual experience.

The device will debut before April ends and we can’t wait to get our hands on it for a test. What do you think of such a laptop from Chuwi?

