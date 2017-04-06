Meizu VP Denies Upcoming M5X Will Feature Helio P10 Processor

A new Meizu smartphone, rumored to be called the M5X, was leaked earlier today with some interesting specifications including what looks to be a Helio P10 processor, which is a pretty dated chip. So the company’s VP, Li Nan, has come out to say that the upcoming smartphone will definitely not feature a Helio P10 processor.

If the M5X won’t be using the Helio P10 processor, it begs the question of which processor Meizu is using with the device. The previous leak states that the device will feature a 1.3GHz quad-core processor but that is also highly unlikely.

Apart from the processor, the previous leak also claims that the device will come in three configurations – one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, another with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and a high-end version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

We’ll just have to wait for further word from either Meizu or more leaks to find out what exactly is powering the Meizu M5X.

