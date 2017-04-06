Oukitel K6000 Plus can reverse charge both Android and iOS devices

As Oukitel global wide presale starts this week, K6000 plus is also meeting different challenges. Here we are testing the OTG function for K6000 Plus. It challenges to charge for android device, iOS device, LED lights and USB fans.

In the video below, K6000 Plus is working as a power bank to reverse charge an android smartphone (U16 Max) and iPhone 6s Plus. It can also charge several LED lights and power two USB fans at the same time.

According to Oukitel product team, the maximum output current for reverse charge other devices can reach up to 5V/2A that equals to a fast charger. Oukitel K6000 Plus will include an OTG cable in the package box. This will offer quite convenient use for outdoor activities, when your friend is in need of help, just help her! With the 5V/2A charger, it will recover her energy in a short time.

Oukitel K6000 Plus presale is ongoing and you can get the device $179.99. Also, the company will give additional gifts besides the protective case and silicone case. All you have to do is subscribe here and order the device from April 5th to April 12th.

