Vernee Apollo X: Sharp’s IGZO panels are the best among LCD displays

Vernee recently launched the reservation event for Vernee Apollo X, the model that was designed after users' wishes. Being built by the users, it's a way for Vernee's to show gratitude and devotion to its followers.

As the company considers the Apollo X is one of its flagships, it chose to go with IGZO displays from Sharp. In short, these displays feature low power consumption, they are thinner and emit less heat but at the same time behave very well under very bright environments.

“IGZO” stands for indium, gallium, zinc and oxygen, elements that were considered difficult to crystallize. After crystallization was achieved though, the result is excellent.

This manufacturing secret makes for a unique crystalline structure that supports consistently stable performance. “IGZO” is therefore able to bring its unique capabilities, such as further enhanced picture resolution and compatibility with a growing number of display types, to the technology of tomorrow, for ever higher levels of efficiency, performance and reliability.

Another plus of the IGZO technology is that it features 20-50 times greater electron mobility rates.

In addition, with the help of IGZO technology, Sharp manages to achieve high resolution displays with beautiful, natural color, for an enhanced sense of “being there”.

As mentioned above, these displays achieve lower power consumption leading to better battery performance. After all, the display is responsible for being the most power-hungry component.

Lastly, by achieving the 20-50 times higher electron mobility rates compared to other LCD implementations, it gives the touch panel the chance to be more sensitive to touches.

The Vernee Apollo X has entered the presale period yesterday and below are its main features.

Vernee Apollo X Main Specs and features

CPU: MTK Helio X20 deca-core

Display: 5.5 inch FHD(1920x1080p) SHARP IGZO

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Camera: 13.0MP SONY 258, PDAF

Battery: 3500mAH

OS: VOS (based on Android 6.0)

Vcharge: 9V2A 18W quick charge

Rest of features: 0.1s unlock fingerprint recognition, USB Type-C, USB-OTG support

