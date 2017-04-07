Apple iPhone 8/X Drawings Leaked, Reveal Dual Rear Camera System

There’s been a lot of excitement for Apple’s new iPhone this year as the company is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its iconic smartphone and several leaks and rumors have claimed that the company is planning to release a special edition iPhone this year, which may be called either the iPhone 8 or iPhone X. And today, several drawings of the supposed new device have leaked online, giving us a glimpse of what it may look like.

The drawings, which are said to be leaked from Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturer for its iPhones, reveal that the previous rumors of the iPhone 8/X having a full wraparound display may be true. This means that the display on the iPhone 8/X won’t have any bezels and that its front camera, home button, fingerprint sensor, and other sensors will be embedded under the display. The only thing wrapping the display will be the device’s rounded metal frame, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch.

The bigger surprise seen from the drawings is that the iPhone 8/X may come with a dual rear camera system. According to the drawing, Apple may be implementing a vertical dual camera arrangement with the LED flash and what may be a laser autofocus sensor sitting in between the two lenses. Lastly, the drawings also show that the device will still feature physical buttons and switches on its sides which may be the usual power button, volume rocker, and the mute/unmute switch.

We’ll have to wait and see if these drawings will prove to be legitimate once actual pictures of the iPhone 8/X are inevitably leaked as we draw closer to the device’s supposed unveiling later this year.

(source)

