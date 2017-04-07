As you know from news earlier this year, Hafury is a new company born from Cubot. The initial start for the subsidiary company was on schedule for June, but Cubot decided to launch it earlier. Now, it seems that everything is ready for the Hafury Umax next week, as the company has a brand new and shiny logo.

In the meantime, Hafury Umax is already in production and its presale period is set to begin at the end of next week. The company has decided to aim for the budget category with affordable devices but with good quality. It is said that the Umax will get a great discount during presales, so keep an eye on the news.

Hafury Umax will feature a 6″ HD big display and 4500mAh battery capacity. Displays this big are ideal for playing games, viewing videos, reading Ebooks, using GPS etc. Apart from the big display (something that, more and more manufacturers adopt) it carries 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. In the camera department, there is a front 5MP shooter and a 13MP rear one. Meanwhile, it will run on Android 7.0 out-of-the-box and its heart will be the MT6580 SoC.

