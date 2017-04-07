MGCOOL announces 2-year warranty for the Explorer ES

Any of you living in the EU, know that there is a European directive that gives all electronic products and many other a 2-year warranty. But this is not the case in other countries. To support their customers even more, MGCOOL has announced that its Explorer ES action camera will come with a 2-year warranty from now on.

In a market that most of the popular action cameras like Xiaomi Yi and GoPro come with only 1 year of warranty, this is a clever move from MGCOOL. Also, this shows that the company is very confident about its products and we hope this extends to its other models too.

In addition to FHD video recording, the Explorer ES also integrates enhanced waterproof (30m depth) capabilities coupled with Wi-Fi (up to 10m) connectivity. What’s more it features a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor, H.264 compression mode and storage expansion up to 64GB.

The camera ships with a 1050mAh battery, which is capable of delivering a working time of 80 minutes. Moreover, the 170-degree wide angle lens enables you to capture brilliant visuals. You will be able to charge the camera within 2 hours using the integrated 5V/1A power adapter.

The highlight of the MGCOOL Explorer ES is its ability to shoot Full HD videos at 60 fps. You can also make use of the camera to capture images from 2MB up to a maximum of 16MB.

Learn more about MGCOOL Explorer ES here.

