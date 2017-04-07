UMIDIGI C Note – Full Metal is the New Jacket

To make a good looking phone is easy, but to design only for looks is a false concept. Good design is not about how it looks, but how it works – for both visual and functional reasons. UMIDIGI aims to endow a smartphone with souls in real life experience

The above philosophy is what UMIDIGI believes is the key to making a good smartphone and product in general. From the company’s perspective, everyone deserves an access to premium design and materials of a phone, regardless the specs. This is the case with the UMIDIGI C Note.

Maybe the Chinese manufacturer has already released some great flagship devices, but doesn’t stop there. They want to cover the whole market spectrum by releasing the C Note, a budget device with premium build quality.

Its body is made of metal materials from top to bottom, carved from a single piece of premium aluminum. In addition, the antenna lines seamlessly blend with the metal body, resulting in a sleek and solid grip in hand. C Note design follows three principles: light, neat and solid, reflecting the prime Bauhaus design concept that UMIDIGI tends to aspire to: Form Follows Function.

Slim Body, Big Battery, SHARP Display

UMIDIGI C Note features a 5.5” SHARP FHD display with high color saturation (95% NTSC gamut) and 17% better overall color saturation for a richer viewing experience. At the same time, it saves 20% on battery consumption.

With a 8.3mm slim body, C Note manages to have a 3800mAh battery. The battery life of C Note should be sufficient for a full day’s heavy use while the tapered edges and bevelled frame create a visually slimmer silhouette.

The Design that Goes Beyond the Price

The new device enjoys the same exact design, material, and crafting of the flagship models from UMIDIGI, the almost $300 UMi Z and Z Pro. It’s a rare thing to find a smartphone under $150 with such a good quality, as manufacturers pay less attention to refining the phone design and materials in low-budget devices. UMIDIGI clearly shows the niche they position for C Note as the most crafted design phone for its market price.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: