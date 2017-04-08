Elephone S7 4GB/64GB promotion on Gearbest is a steal!

Elephone is continuously trying to be competitive in the harsh mobile market arena, and for the time being it’s doing a good job. With many original ideas, the company even has a crowdfunding campaign that will eventually result in the Elephone Z1. But, until that and other devices come out, there are amazing devices in their portfolio to look for.

One of them is the successful Elephone S7 with the iconic lumia waves back cover. The affordable flagship has just become even more affordable, as in collaboration with Gearbest, Elephone is giving a great discount for the top version with 4GB/64GB memory. Available in three colors (Black, Blue and Gold) it is now available for only $179.99. In addition, the Limited version with Helio X25 is also available for just $20 more, at $199.99.

The device features the Helio X20 deca-core SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also, it has a 5.5″ FHD display with no bezels on the sides. Not to mention the beautiful back cover with lumia waves. If you are interested, go ahead and visit the product page on Gearbest, below. The offer will be available until April 15th, plenty of time for everyone to catch the deal.

