ZTE’s Quartz Is the Cheapest Android 2.0 Watch Yet

ZTE has just announced its first Android Wear watch called the Quartz. The new smartwatch features Google’s new Android Wear 2.0 operating system and will be priced at around $200, making it one of the cheapest Android Wear 2.0 devices announced so far.

The Quartz features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, an interchangeable 22mm wristband, IP67 certification for water-resistance, and a 500mAh battery. The smartwatch is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 768MB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage.

For connectivity, the Quartz is equipped with 3G, Bluetooth 4.1, 802.11n Wi-Fi, and GPS. It’s also equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone as well as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and barometer. Sadly, it doesn’t have NFC, a heart rate monitor, or a rotating dial, which were compromises needed to both lower price and increase battery life according to the company.

The ZTE Quartz will go on sale later this week on April 14 through the T-Mobile online store or on April 21 through T-Mobile retail stores for the aforementioned $200.

