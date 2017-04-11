Maze Blade is available online for sale for a promotional price of $129.99

Maze is a newly founded company that caught everyone by surprise with the announcement of Maze Alpha, a bezel-less device like Xiaomi Mix. But before releasing such a device, the company made available a more mainstream device, Maze Blade that is already available for shipping in limited quantities for the promotional price of $129.99.

Although it’s the first device of Maze, it has some decent specs. It features the MTK6753 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, it sports a 5.5″ FHD display and a fingerprint sensor.

On the battery department, things look good as well with a 3000mAh battery capacity. Also, it has a full metal unibody build and a dedicated app button that you can set it to launch your favorite app directly. Lastly, the camera carries a 13MP sensor that the company says shoots great photos.

You can find it on big online retailers like Gearbest, igogo, Dealsmachine and Everbuying.

