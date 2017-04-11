Xiaomi Is Bringing Split Screen and Picture-in-Picture to MIUI

Today has been a day of Xiaomi announcements and leaks. And in another announcement, the company is finally bringing split screen and picture-in-picture functionality to its MIUI operating system for its next major update.

The new split screen feature will allow MIUI-based devices have two apps share the screen, in both portrait and landscape orientations. Then the picture-in-picture will allow apps to minimize into a small box that floats on the display.

While both features will be available with the upcoming major MIUI update, it will still be up to developers to make their apps compatible with the new features. For sure though, Xiaomi’s built-in apps will definitely be compatible with the two new features.

