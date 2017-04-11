Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Price Revealed By Retailer Listing, Starting at 1599 Yuan

Xiaomi has yet to announce when it plans to release its upcoming Redmi Pro 2 but it looks like we won’t have to wait too long as an entry on Chinese online retailer Taobao showing the device and its price was leaked online, ostensibly confirming previously leaked information on the device’s price.

According to the leak, the Redmi Pro 2 will be priced at 1599 Yuan for the standard variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the higher-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced at 1799 Yuan.

The rest of the device’s specifications are shared by both variants including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4500mAh battery, and a 12-megapixel rear camera utilizing a Sony IMX362 sensor and Dual Pixel autofocus, which replaces the dual camera system found on the original Redmi Pro.

