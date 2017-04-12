LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition Presale Hits 4.8 Million in 24 Hours

The presale for LeEco’s latest flagship smartphone, the Le Pro 3 AI Edition, has only been open for around 24 hours and it’s already reached over 4.8 million registrations. With the phone’s specifications and price of only 1799 Yuan, the number of registrations isn’t a surprise.

The AI Edition of the Le Pro 3 features improved specifications than the original, which was released last year, including a new processor. It will come in two variants – a standard version and a higher-end Eco variant.

The standard version features a MediaTek Helio X23 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 4000mAh battery. It’s also equipped with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

RELATED: LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition With Dual Cameras: Hands-on pictures

As for the Eco version, it features most of the same specifications as the standard version except for the processor which is a more powerful Helio X27 and the storage which is at 64GB.

The Le Pro 3 will officially go on sale in China on April 14. The standard edition is priced at 1799 Yuan while the Eco edition is priced at 2399 Yuan.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: