Blackview is attending the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Fair in HK with new devices

The Global Sources Mobile Electronics Fair is going to start soon and Blackview will be there to showcase some of its new and upcoming devices. The company is doing very well lately and its new models are accepted by media in a good manner. Nevertheless, evolution never stops and neither does Blackview that will bring two new devices to the Fair.

The first one is Blackview BV8000 Pro that the company says it is the most rugged smartphone to time. Apart from that, it does very well in the spec war. It is a high-end device and you can tell by the 6GB of RAM and MT6757 (Helio P20) SoC. It is a fairly compact device with a 5″ display and 4000mAh battery capacity. It will come preloded with Android 7.

The second is Blackview P6, a monster battery device. As you can imagine, it comes with a 5.5″ display retaining the SoC and memory amount of the BV8000 Pro. But this time, the battery is 6180mAh which should take you through 2 days of heavy usage easily. Also, it will have a dual 13MP camera setup on the back.

Besides these two new devices, BV9000, BV4000, A7, A9 and R6 Lite will be present as well.If you want to see the new and older devices in first person, you will find them in Booth NO.7P24 in AsiaWorld Expo Hall 7. The Fair will take place in Hong Kong from 18th to 21st of April. Until then, you can check out the Blackview P2 battery moster here.

