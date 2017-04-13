Maze Alpha tri-bezel-less device new photos leaked

Maze is a newly established company and it went of to a good start right after it announced the establishment. As you remember, the first device announced by the company was the Maze Alpha, a tri-bezel-less device like the Sharp Aquos and Xiaomi Mi Mix. This is impressive for a new company as it is common to start with something more mainstream.

In the meantime, Maze Blade, an entry level device is already being sold online for a great price, but what everybody is curious to see is the Maze Alpha, as almost completely bezel-less devices are the next big thing.

So,today, we have two new photos leaked online showing advertising material of the upcoming model. And as you can see, it looks as stunning as other such devices do (e.g. LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8). In addition, there is more information on the spec sheet. Rumors say that is will feature a 6″ FHD display with 441ppi density.

Also, it will come in two flavors: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Dual rear camera is present too, with one of the two sensors being a 13MP one. Lastly, it will come with a 4000mAh battery and Android 7.0. No word on the SoC yet, but we guess it will have at least 8 cores. You can find more about the company here.

