Xiaomi Mi 6 Dual Rear Camera System Renders Leaked

There’s less than a week until Xiaomi’s latest flagship, the Mi 6, will be officially unveiled and as expected, the leaks for the new device have ramped up significantly. Today, renders of the device’s rear dual camera system were leaked online, giving us a glimpse of what it will look like once the Mi 6 is launched.

The Mi 6, which will be officially unveiled on April 19 at a Xiaomi press conference in Beijing, China, will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 or 6GB of RAM, and the aforementioned dual rear camera system, among other specifications. It is also rumored that the company will release a Mi 6 Plus as well although not many details on it have been released yet.

We’ll just have to wait for more leaks or the device’s launch on April 19 to find out all the details on Xiaomi’s new flagship smartphone.

