The Nomu S30 Rugged Smartphone Is Now Available on AliExpress

Nomu, a manufacturer or rugged smartphones, has just released its S30 rugged smartphone through AliExpress, and is currently putting in on sale for 30% off for the next 12 hours.

The Nomu S30, features a rugged body that is IP68 certified making it waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof. It also features a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a MediaTek MTK6755 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage with expandable storage support up to 32GB.

The S30 is also equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a humongous 5000mAh battery. It also comes with dual SIM support and 4G LTE connectivity.

The Nomu S3 is currently on sale at AliExpress for $227.49 to $239.98 depending on the number of units bought but the sale price is only available for the next 12 hours. You can order your Nomu S30 units here.

(source)

