Rugged Smartphone Nomu S30 Features Custom Physical Button

While many companies have begun minimizing physical buttons on their smartphones, with many leaving only power and volume buttons, Nomu has decided to add an extra button to its new S30 rugged smartphone.

The custom button, which is found on the right-hand side of the S30 under the volume rocker, can set to quick start a specific app chosen by the user. The user can set it to a frequently used app or an important app for when it is needed.

While having an extra button on a smartphone for a specific function isn’t new, the extra button on other smartphones are usually locked to a single purpose. Some examples include a dedicated camera button for the shutter while others are to activate the device’s AI assistant.

Aside from the extra custom button, the S30 is also equipped with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a MediaTek MTK6755 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage with expandable storage support up to 32GB.

It also features a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a humongous 5000mAh battery. It also comes with dual SIM support and 4G LTE connectivity.

The Nomu S30 is currently on sale for 30% off at AliExpress for $227.49 to $239.98 depending on the number of units purchased.

