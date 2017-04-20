blackview deal

The DOOGEE MIX Bezel-less Smartphone Will Be Priced at $200

News

by Martin ago 1

Share2
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 2

Along with dual rear cameras, bezel-less designs have become this year’s trending smartphone feature and DOOGEE has finally announced the price of its own bezel-less smartphone, the DOOGEE MIX, which will be priced at a shockingly low price of $200.

The design of the DOOGEE MIX obviously takes inspiration from Xiaomi’s Mi MIX including keeping a bottom bezel where the front-facing camera is placed. But DOOGEE has also made itself different by also including a physical home button and fingerprint sensor on the bottom bezel of the DOOGEE MIX.

The DOOGEE MIX also features a dual rear camera system which pairs a 16-megapixel sensor with an 8-megapixel sensor. Putting it in line with the other high-end flagships in the market.

The DOOGEE MIX also features a smaller 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, currently making it the smallest full display smartphone in the market. It is powered by a Helio P25 processor, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

RELATED: The Doogee MIX is A Bezel-less Phone Greatly Inspired By The Xiaomi Mi MIX

As previously mentioned, the DOOGEE MIX will be priced at only $200, making it the cheapest full display smartphone with a dual rear camera system. It will be released sometime in May.

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • Juan Pedro Martín

    I think someone has won a lot of money with some Chinese brands. Search in Google “maze alpha”, “elephone s1”, “umidigi crystal”, “idwell d10″… All are the same good design, the same dual camera in the same position and minimal differences in cameras, hw, screen technology and digital sensors position.
    Next month almost all cheap china brand are going to release almost the same phone.
    Otherwise if camera and quality are good they could be best sellers.
    Most of them have another almost equal 6 inch model

2 Shares
Share2
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin