Yi 4K+ Action Camera Is Now Available on GeekBuying

The 4K+ Action Camera from Chinese manufacturer Yi is now available over at the GeekBuying online store for only $339.99, which is 21% off from its original price of $429.99.

The Yi 4K+ Action Camera features a 1/2.3-inch Sony IMX377 12-megapixel CMOS image sensor with Exmor R technology, an F.28 155-degree FOV lens, and is capable of shooting up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

The camera is powered by a quad-core Ambarella H2 chipset and a 1400mAh battery which can last up to 120 minutes when shooting in 4K. It also features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well as a 2.19-inch 360p resolution display.

RELATED: Geekbuying Global Ulefone Sale: Discounts on The Power 2, Armor, Gemini

The Yi 4K+ Action Camera will come with a waterproof case, a spare battery, a charging dock, and a soft lens cover.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: