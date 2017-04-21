Blackview P2 goes head to head with Oukitel K6000 Plus (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

For phone freaks, big battery with longer life is a strict requirement in daily use, especially to heavy users. How’s that any useful if you run out of battery in the middle of the day? Even you are on a long business trip. Blackview has been working on how to improve the battery life on our phones. Blackview P2 with 6000mAh big battery built in, which can make 10 constant hours on TV play without charge, full charged within 1 hour and 50 mins.

In the video above, you can see a thorough test of the two devices in real life situations. Tests like game loading and performance is tested and even though the two battery beasts are pretty close, the P2 is faster. The same goes for the camera performance, where the Blackview performs better, with brighter images and more stable video recording.

Overall, the P2 seems a little snappier, despite the fact that both carry almost the same specs. Maybe Blackview has done a better job in software optimization. You can find the Blackview P2 on Gearbest for a promotional price of $169.99.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: