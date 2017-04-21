Chuwi Surbook joins the Crowdfunding business model on Indiegogo

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Chuwi is on fire! Only months after releasing its first laptop ever, Chuwi LapBook, the company is now gearing up to work on its latest product -4th in a row-Surbook and it’s going to use the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to fund it. The details of the project are already available on Chuwi’s official website here.

Chuwi Surbook specs

1. Intel Appolo Lake N3450 processor/Intel Gen9 HD Graphics

2. 12.3 inch 2736 x 1824 2K resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio

3. 6GB DDR3 RAM + 128GB eMMC ROM

4. 10000 mAh Li-polymer battery, 12V/2A fast charging

5. 2.4/5Ghz dual-band Wi-Fi, 2MP/5MP dual camera

6. Two Full size USB 3.0 ports, one full function USB Type-C port (Support audio and video transmission)

7. Ultra-slim detachable keyboard, 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity stylus.

8. All-metal body design, Windows 10 Redstone OS.

If you like what you see and want to get it with a good early bird price, make sure that you visit their official website and subscribe for notice once the crowdfunding is on. There’s also a 10-day campaign taking place from April 19th to April 29th during which 2 lucky winners can get a Surbook for free as a thank you for your support, just follow the rules and cross your fingers.

