Elephone P8 Series is a camera in your pocket, reservations begin on April 24th

Elephone never stops to develop new devices for every taste. Also, it has proven that it’s a company that is willing to try new things and test the market real-time. So, the company is now ready to release two devices from the Elephone P8 Series, the P8 and P8 Mini. Their main characteristic is that they feature high resolution sensors for both front and rear cameras.

Both of them have 16MP front camera and run Android 7.0 out of the box.



Elephone P8 is equipped with the Helio P25 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Being the largest of the two, its display sports a 5.5″ JDI FHD in-cell panel and has a 21MP rear camera and 3600mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Elephone P8 Mini is equipped with MT6750 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Being the “Mini” version, it has a 5.0″ IPS FHD display. Although a mini model, it features a dual rear camera.

Reservations will open on April 24th and you can follow Elephone’s social media channels (facebook/twitter/instagram/vk/youtube) to get a chance to win a device for free. For more information on these and other models, visit their official website here.

