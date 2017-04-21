MGCOOL Explorer Pro claims to be the hottest sub-$70 action camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After the spontaneous success of MGCOOL Explorer 1S and the budget-friendly MGCOOL Explorer ES, the Chinese-based action camera company has launched MGCOOL Explorer Pro with enhanced specs. The camera is available in Black and Silver color variants at $69.99.

The killer feature of MGCOOL Explorer Pro is the integration of 6G Sharkeye wide-angle HD lens which reduces distortion in images and videos. The company claims that its yields can be even better than that of GoPro Hero 4. When it comes to light transmission and color revivification, the Sharkeye technology stays ahead of other competitors.

The camera also includes Sony IMX179 Sensor with the capability to shoot images of up to 16MB starting from 2MB. Moreover, the sensor provides support for Back Side Illumination (BSI), which helps in capturing excellent images even in low-light conditions. Furthermore, the overall power consumption is be reduced to a large extent.



As other MGCOOL cameras, Explorer Pro is equipped with Allwinner V3 processor with support for H.264 video capturing. It is capable of recording 4K videos @30fps as well as 2.7K @30fps and 1080p videos @60fps.

Add to that the 170-degree ultra-wide lens and support for time-lapse and slo-motion shooting mode and you get the picture. Lastly, Explorer Pro has all the standard features of the rest of the Series, such as waterproofing, microSD expansion up to 64GB and large 1050mAh battery that enables you to shoot 100 minutes of non-stop 4K video. WiFi is also present as well as Android and iOS apps.

You can order it directly from their official site. Also, it will be available on several online retailers in a few days. Learn more about the camera here and check their Facebook page here.

