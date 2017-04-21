Qualcomm Snapdragon-Powered Windows 10 Laptops Coming Later This Year

Last year, Microsoft and Qualcomm announced that they would be working together to bring ARM chipset compatibility to Windows 10. And it looks like the first Windows 10 laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets will be making their way to the market later this year, according to a recent Qualcomm investor call.

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said during the investor call that the first cellular laptop with Windows 10 and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor will be released by the end of the year, confirming what Executive Vice President of the Windows and Devices Group at Microsoft Terry Myerson said last year about laptops being the first focus of the Windows 10 ARM project.

There are no details regarding the upcoming laptop or if there are any other ARM-powered Windows 10 devices in the pipeline but this new development could change the landscape of mobile technology and allow manufacturers to develop cheaper Windows 10 devices, such as laptops and tablets, using Qualcomm’s array of ARM processors.

