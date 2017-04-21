Teclast Brand Sale on Gearbest and Aliexpress will make you want to buy one

The tablet and laptop market is getting a lot of attention from Chinese developers lately and -somewhat unexpected- it’s mostly about Windows 10 machines. Since several -exclusively tablet- manufacturers decided to enter the laptop market, competition went through the roof. And what better way to adapt to that than offering your products on discount. This is what Teclast does and from April 24th to April 30th, is holding a promotion in cooperation with Gearbest and Aliexpress.

Among all the product line, there are some models worth mentioning, as they are considered best buys.

Teclast Tbook 16 Power

With a vivid touch screen and adaptive display technology, Tbook 16 Power brings your photos and videos to life. Being a dual-boot device, it allows users to take advantage of both Windows 10 and Android 6.0 operating systems on the device. As a high-end tablet, it features Intel HD Graphics 405 ( Intel HD Graphics Gen8 ), coupled with 8GB of RAM. HDMI technology integrates your other devices, so you can easily switch from your Tablet PC to your smart TV or smartphone while working and playing. Lastly, it not only looks like a Surface, but also supports a stylus as the Surface.

Teclast Tbook 10S

The Tbook 10S is a more affordable tablet to allow everyone to obtain such a device. Based on Intel X5 CPU together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it offers great portability and enough performance for everyday use. It is a dual-boot device as well, to bring the best of both worlds (Windows and Android) to the user.

Teclast X80 Pro

The X80 Pro carries some specs from the beginning of the Windows era in tablets. This means a smaller 8″ display along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. These specs are the absolute minimum for today’s standards but get the job done on both Windows and Android mode, as it is a dual-boot device as well.

You can find all the models available on the Gearbest promotion page here an on Aliexpress.

