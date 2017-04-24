blackview deal

Get the Vernee Apollo X for the lowest price on the market from Gearbest (coupon)

Vernee made an impressive entry in 2017 with several devices in schedule. One of them is Apollo X. The device that -according to the company- was created based on users’ needs and desires, was not on Vernee’s plans originally but came as a sign that the new Chinese manufacturer came to the market to offer the best possible services.

Vernee has already proven its consistency as far as after sales support and delivering what’s advertised are concerned. In addition, they chose to go with a pricing policy that is neither expensive nor too cheap. What you get is beautifully balanced and the price-to-value ratio is excellent.

During presale period, there was a $40 discount offered to limited buyers that subscribed through the presale page, but worry not, because Gearbest has you covered. By offering coupon ApolloXGB, you can obtain the Apollo X at the lowest price on the market, just $179.99. As always, you should use the coupon during checkout to get the discount. It is a flash sale and it will be valid for the next 8 days, if there are any units left. As we speak, there are still 49 Black and 63 Silver units available, so hurry.

Vernee Apollo X comes with Helio X20 deca-core SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (you can add an extra 128GB via microSD). The 5.5″ IGZO display sports a FHD resolution and the camera carries a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor. An overall very well balanced device. You can get it in the link below.

