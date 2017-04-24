Leagoo released four devices in Global Sources Mobile Electronic Exhibition

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Global Sources Mobile Electronic Exhibitions lasted four days and ended on April 21st in Hong Kong. Leagoo stand out in this show and won the good praise and recognition from clients and media, for the unique booth design, rich experience and a lot of new products with stylish design and excellent features.

To meet clients’ different needs in product range and features, the company prepared several of its latest products for this show. Which of them stand out?

Leagoo M7

M7 was one of tge eye-catching products in the exhibition. Colorful and stylish design makes M7 shine through most phones: classic and elegant Obsidian Black, Streamer Red and fashionable and popular Champagne Gold. Which one is your favorite?

1.Dual camera dual flash, light up your vision

2. Smart front fingerprint, take a selfie with a click

3. Super slim unibody, touch comfort beyond your expectation

4. Android 7.0 Nougat, smooth, beautiful and saving

It is known that LEAGOO M7 will be shipped around May 15th and its price is $79.99. We assume that there will be a discount during the presale period that will make it even more affordable.

Leagoo Shark 5000

After Shark 1, LEAGOO releases its new big battery product – Shark 5000 in 2017 bringing up to date features and hardware to users.

1. Power Sharing

2. 5V-2A Quick Charge

3. Power Bank

4. Slim Metal Body

5. 5.5” IPS Display

You can find Shark 5000 at a discounted price on Gearbest and TomTop.

Leagoo M5 Edge

Another device that drew attention was Leagoo M5 Edge that is the first bezel-less smartphone using 3D edgeless display technology. Besides the edgeless display, it has some other interesting features.

1. 3D edgeless display

2. 5″ sleek and compact body

3. CNC-cutting metal frame

4. 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera

5. Smart 4G Network

M5 EDGE will hit the market in May.

Leagoo M8 Pro

M8 Pro is the first dual-cam phone that Leagoo released months ago. It allows you to take clear and beautiful images like a photography expert without learning photograph skills.

1. 13MP and 5MP dual rear camera

2. Solid and stylish design

3. Smart selfie with fingerprint

4. 3500mAh big battery for long lasting

Buy M8 Pro on Gearbest and GaGa-Mart for a discount.

For more information visit their official site here.

