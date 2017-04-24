MGCOOL Explorer Series sport cameras promotion on Geekbuying

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Summer just around the corner and going out with friends or loved ones is very common this time of year. Ride the bicycle together is an easy way to relax and taking a light sport camera to record the happy time would be a nice idea. Make a skydiving or diving with your team will be a exciting event this summer too.

So MGCOOL just launched a flash sale about its Explorer series sport camera on Geekbuying to please its fans this summer.

MGCOOL Explorer

The MGCOOL Explorer features an Allwinner V3 SoC and Sony IMX 179 CMOS sensor. It is capable of recording H.264 4K video @15 fps, 1080p @60fps and 720p @120fps. It can be controlled directly or remotely with a connected smartphone via built-in WiFi (10 meters). When enclosed in its waterproof case, the camera can be used in fresh or sea water at depths up to 98 feet (30 meters). It also supports for a microSD card with up to a 64GB capacity. See more details here.

Explorer 1S

The Explorer 1S sports a Sony IMX078 sensor and 4 kinds of optional wide-angle lenses. It allows for 4K @24fps recording, 2K @30fps and 1080p @60fps. Also, it can produce 20MP still images. With wide to narrow settings, it enables photographers to adjust how much or how little of the background they prefer to capture. See more details here.

Explorer ES

Lastly, MGCOOL Explorer ES also sports a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor, H.264 compression and storage expansion up to 64GB. The camera ships with a 1050mAh battery, which is capable of delivering a working time of 80 minutes. Moreover, the 170-degree wide angle lens enables you to capture brilliant scenes. The camera charges within 2 hours using the integrated 5V/1A power adapter. As we informed you in previous news, Explorer ES has 2-year warranty. It is available here.

Learn more about MGCOOL on their website and on Facebook.

