UKITEL C5 Presale starts, Android 7.0 device for only $49.99

Starting from April 25th, Oukitel C5, the new tough screen smartphone is entering the presale at a surprising bottom price for pre-orders. Oukitel is cooperating with many online stores to pre-sell the device at only $49.99. With a 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, it certainly is a bargain.

Oukitel C5 sports a 5″ HD tough screen which can bear hammer, heels, nails, etc. Can’t believe it? See the video below.

C5 will run Android 7.0 OS out-of-the-box. With the MT6580 quad-core SoC and 2000mAh battery, it should give you about a day’s use. Let’s see the full specs.

Oukitel C5 main specs

Color: White, Black, Gold

Dimensions & Weight: 144.6*72*9.3m, 174g

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Chipset: MT6580 quad-core 1.3GHz

Memory: 2GB RAM/16GB storage, 32GB microSD support

Display: 5″ HD, Tough Asahi glass, 2.5D

Build: Aluminum alloy frame, poly-carbonated

Battery: 4000mAh, 5V/1.5A quick charger

Camera

Primary: 8.0MP (5MP interpolated), LED Flash

Secondary: 5.0MP (2MP interpolated)

Connectivity

Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; WCDMA: 900/1900/2100MHz

SIM Card: 2 micro SIM + 1 TF card

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n, Hotspot

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0

Navigation: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS

Hotknot: yes

USB: Micro-USB 5Pin

Earphone jack: 3.5mm

FM Radio: Yes

Sensors: Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor

It’s been a while since such a low priced was available, especially with 2GB on board. Only 3 stores are authorized by Oukitel to get this bottom price.

To know more detailed information about the device, check the product page here on the company’s official website.

